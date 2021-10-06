Two Baton Rouge LLCs buy warehouse on Choctaw Drive

Two Baton Rouge LLCs jointly purchased a warehouse at 6191 Choctaw Drive for $2.5 million on Friday.

The purchasers were 500 Laurel LLC, whose agent is local attorney Susannah Denicola, and Aquila Ventures LLC, represented by Matthew J. Torrance, president of Salco Construction. Laurel purchased 70% interest and Aquila Ventures purchased 30% interest.

Aquila Ventures and 500 Laurel plan to renovate the property and lease it to a local third-party logistics company, says Steve Legendre, regional vice president at Stirling Properties.

The seller was 6191 Investments LLC, which operated a different third-party logistics company out of the warehouse for a number of years, Legendre says.

The 133,000-square-foot warehouse sits on nearly 5 acres of property and is near the East Baton Rouge Public School System Transportation Office and LA Office Supply Warehouse. The property also has access to the Canadian National Railway.