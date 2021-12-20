NY investors acquire two apartment complexes at The Grove

New York-based Kushner Companies, a real estate investment firm, purchased The Addison and The High Grove Apartments, both on The Grove Boulevard, last week. Prices were not disclosed.

Multifamily investment purchases, like this deal, have increased substantially in 2021 both in Baton Rouge and nationally, says Mark Segalla, multifamily specialist at Elifin Realty.

There was an uptick in these purchases toward the third quarter and also in the past few months, he says.

Multifamily investment purchases are attractive now due to a combination of high rents and apartments remaining stable through the pandemic and serving as safe investments, Segalla says.

Since 2019, Kushner Companies has mostly acquired units in states like Louisiana, where high home prices have kept would-be-buyers renting, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The two newly acquired apartment complexes include 331 units and are next to the Ochsner Medical Complex in the Grove.

New Orleans-based Larry G. Schendler and Associates brokered the deal.