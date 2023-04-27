TRENDS: Retail vacancies down, but national chain bankruptcies could change that this year

The Capital Region saw its retail vacancy rates drop from 8.81% to 7.17% last year, following a national trend of lowering rates. Nationwide, retail vacancy rates are the lowest in a decade.

Charlie Colvin, with Momentum Commercial Realty, gave an overview of the market at the annual TRENDS seminar this morning sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

“That’s a really great sign for the retail market,” Colvin says of the vacancy rate drop, noting most new development activity last year was in single-tenant buildings.

There weren’t many large retail bankruptcies in 2022, but Colvin pointed out multiple announced bankruptcies this year, including David’s Bridal and Party City, as problematic for the market. He expects a few more bankruptcy announcements before the end of the year.

Despite the threat of national chain store closures, he says there are still more retailers opening in Baton Rouge than shutting down.

He predicts there will be more commercial activity announced for the Cortana area this year as the Amazon development center finishes construction as well as along the Government Street corridor.

Retail employers are exploring flexible scheduling, creative incentives and automation to meet labor challenges. Retailers are also adapting to meet inflation challenges and are increasingly offering “get now, pay later” options.

Notable developments underway include the new 2nd & Charles in Acadian Village, in the former Pier 1 space, and the new Rouses Market on Florida Boulevard, which is expected to open Nov. 1. Grocer Aldi also recently broke ground on a new store in Shoe Creek development in Central as part of its expansion plans into the region.