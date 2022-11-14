Townhome development with 141 units planned for Coursey Boulevard 

Bearing Point Properties is planning to develop a 141-unit cottage and townhome project on Coursey Boulevard west of South Sherwood Forest.

The project is on the agenda for today’s East Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting, which also includes Kevin Nguyen’s proposed nine-building, 324-unit apartment complex Four Seasons. That project, deferred from last month’s meeting, would be on the south side of Burbank Drive east of South Kenilworth Parkway.

Also on today’s agenda:

The proposed redevelopment of the site of the A.C. Lewis YMCA on South Foster Drive, including replacing the health club and building 100 apartments. The YMCA has not yet announced whether funding is available for the project.

Possible approval of development plans for two medium-density multifamily developments on the west side of Joor Road south of Greenwell Street. The Reserve at Joor Place and Morningside at Joor Place would have a combined 576 units.

Rezoning 6.4 acres on Picardy Avenue in the Baton Rouge Health District to allow for high-density multifamily housing. The change would also need Metro Council approval.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.