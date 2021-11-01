Three-story office building to be developed on Main Street

Louisiana REALTORS commissioned and is planning to develop an office building at 861 Main Street, on the corner next to the association’s current office.

The group wants to develop the property as an investment for its members, says Beth Cristina, real estate agent for the property.

Development of the property hasn’t started, and only renderings have been made, Cristina says. However, space in the building is available for sale and pre-lease.

Whether Louisiana REALTORS will move into the new office building is undecided, Cristina says, but it is an option. The property is zoned commercial, and she does not believe it will have to be rezoned.

WHLC Architecture is designing the three-story, Class A office building, which will have 9,900 square feet of office space, a 4,500 square-foot conference center on the third floor and a balcony facing downtown. The number of offices is still being decided.