This oil change facility in Walker recently sold for $1.5M

The Walker Take-5 oil change facility changed hands recently.

D.M. Walker Holdings LLC, represented by Darrell Bode, purchased the property from Driven Brands Inc. for $1.5 million, according to sales documents filed last week with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The oil-change facility was built in 2023 in the same parking lot as Furniture Gallery—the former Winn-Dixie property on Walker South Road near Jack in the Box and Interstate 12.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Bode as the registered agent and an officer of D.M. Walker Holdings LLC.

Bode is a part of A-1 Service Inc., a third-generation family-owned business headquartered in Jefferson that his father, Howard Bode Sr., started. The company provides commercial mat rental services and facility supplies for the New Orleans area.

The property purchase is unrelated to A-1 Service Inc.