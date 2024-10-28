This office building on Corporate Boulevard just sold for $2.1M

An office building on Corporate Boulevard near College Drive and Interstate 10 changed hands last week.

Harvey Brothers Investments LLC purchased the 30,000-square-foot building from Corporate 5420 LLC for $2.1 million, according to sales documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Fabian Edwards with Elifin Realty brokered the deal for both sides.

The deal follows the sales of two other office buildings on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and North Harrell’s Ferry Road, as noted in Daily Report.

“I think we are trending in the right direction with rate cuts lately,” Edwards says. “It’s like a collective sigh after a couple of years of uncertainty. I think it’s great for the office market as a whole that these larger assets are beginning to trade, particularly those that have been on the market for a while.

The property had been on the market for about a year, but Edwards says Elifin began representing the property three months ago.

The building is roughly half-occupied with around 17,000 square feet available for lease.