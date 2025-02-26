This local Starbucks property just sold for $2.2M

The Starbucks property on Florida Boulevard near the Amazon fulfillment center has changed hands.

California-based Loker LLC purchased the property from Cortana Coffee LLC for $2.2 million, according to a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Developer Paul Dorsey represented Cortana Coffee and Caleb Willis represented the buyer.

Business filings show Loker LLC’s address to be the same as fabric product manufacturer Island Batik in Carlsbad, California. Willis is Island Batik’s CEO.

Loker LLC’s registered agent in Louisiana is Paracorp Incorporated on Plaza Tower Drive.

The roughly 2,100-square-foot building housing Starbucks was completed in 2023. Starbucks has a 10-year corporately guaranteed lease on the property.

Starbucks announced earlier this week that it will lay off 1,100 corporate employees globally as new CEO Brian Niccol streamlines operations. The company is also eliminating several hundred open and unfilled positions.