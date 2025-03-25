This homebuilder just closed a $2.5M Livingston Parish land deal

A Baton Rouge homebuilder is expanding its footprint in Livingston Parish.

Willie & Willie Contractors Inc., through its development arm W&W Neighborhoods LLC, has purchased 32 lots for its Eagles Park Estates subdivision in Denham Springs. The lots were acquired from Land Development Partners LLC for $2.5 million, according to a recent filing with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court.

Debbie Walker represented Willie & Willie in the transaction, while Kerry Denny represented the seller.

The newly acquired lots are part of the development’s final plat, according to sales documents. Eagles Park Estates is located off Joe May Road.

In addition to Eagles Park Estates, Willie & Willie currently has homes for sale in two other residential communities: Cane Mill Crossing in Denham Springs and The Woodlands in Port Allen.

The company has also completed several neighborhoods across the parish, including Magnolia Farms in Denham Springs, Three Lakes in Walker, and Honeysuckle Lake in Livingston.