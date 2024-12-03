This Gonzales office warehouse property just sold for $2.5M

A local real estate company recently purchased an office warehouse property in Gonzales.

Vince Diez Properties Inc. purchased the property near the intersection of East Highway 30 and La. 44 from Property of Acadiana LLC for $2.5 million, according to a deal filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Clay Plaisance represented the seller in the agreement.

The address listed for Vince Diez Properties Inc. is the same as Diez Signs on North Coontrap Road in Gonzales, according to business filings with the Secretary of State’s office. Vincent Diez Sr. owns both companies.

The local real estate company focuses on selling and leasing commercial and residential properties.

Vince Diez Properties sold the former Piccadilly location in Gonzales to Chick-fil-A for $2.5 million in September.