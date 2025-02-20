These two industrial buildings just sold for $1.1M

A pair of industrial buildings on McClelland Drive near Airline Highway in Baton Rouge recently changed hands.

WHL Holdings LLC bought the property from C.R. Potter LLC for $1.1 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Walt Ketchings and Dexter Shill of NAI Latter & Blum brokered the deal for both sides.

The purchased buildings were a part of a five-building complex that was formerly Area Wholesale Tire’s Airline Highway location. The two buildings total around 31,000 square feet and is situated on a 1.2-acre lot.

Shill tells Daily Report the other buildings are still for sale. The five-building complex had a listing price of $2.5 million.

Business filings list the holding company’s address as Himmel’s Architectural Door & Hardware in Prairieville. Jerry Himmel is the manager.

Shill says the buildings won’t be owner occupied. It will be a leased asset for a tenant that was not disclosed before this afternoon’s publication deadline.