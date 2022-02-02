The Massage Emporium moving into Electric Depot

The Massage Emporium, a Baton Rouge-based spa, is moving into a building in Electric Depot on Government Street this spring.

The business will move into Building C, the closest building to Government Street in Electric Depot, says Dyke Nelson of DNA Workshop, the architecture firm working on the building’s renovations. It will be the most recent addition to the business park.

Renovations began at the beginning of January, Nelson says, and DNA is building out the space to accommodate massage rooms.

Renovations are scheduled for completion within the next two months and The Massage Emporium will move in as soon as they are done.

The Massage Emporium’s original location is on Laurel Street, but plans are to move all operations into the Electric Depot building. The spa offers services that include massage therapy and esthetics.

There are four buildings on Electric Depot’s property, with two currently occupied. One houses Red Stick Social and the other contains a number of businesses including Boru, Sweet Society and Sweet Baton Rouge.

DNA Workshop will also begin renovating Electric Depot’s fourth building in the next two months, and, while he wouldn’t disclose details, Nelson says the tennant will be a food service business.