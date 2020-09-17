The Island Golf and Country Club in Plaquemine sold to local group

Wilbert’s Sons LLC, a family-owned and operated land management company, sold The Island Golf and Country Club in Plaquemine to Bultra Properties earlier this week.

The Wilbert family acquired the property in the ‘90s as part of an investment and made the decision at the end of 2019 to sell the property. The country club has been closed since April 1 as a safety precaution due to the pandemic, and it’s currently unclear when it would reopen.

The sale of the 160-acre community includes the golf course, club shop, restaurant, and tennis and swimming facilities. The sale price was not disclosed per an agreement.

Chris Reeves of Bultra Properties says he and his two partners have deep ties with the Plaquemine community—two of them were born and raised there and the third married into the community.

Bultra Properties has hired a community designer to see what changes could be made to the property, according to Reeves, and will engage with the roughly 190 homeowners in the golfing community on possible plans.

“We didn’t want to see it go to waste,” Reeves says. “We just want to see that community prosper. It’s that simple.”