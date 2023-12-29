The average age of US homebuyers is rising, but what about in Louisiana? 

U.S. homebuyers are getting much older, according to a recent University of California, Berkeley study.

As Axios reports, homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don’t own a home until 49, according to the study. In Louisiana, the majority of residents become homeowners at 38, six years older than in 2000.

Iowa has the youngest buyers (29) and experienced the least change from 1980 (two years).

Alaska is the only state where homeowners are getting younger. The majority of Alaskans owned a home by 35 in 2021, compared to 36 in 2000. Read the full story.