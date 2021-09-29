Tapestry at Long Farm apartment complex sells for $61M

A California-based company bought The Tapestry at Long Farm apartment complex on Antioch Road for $61 million on Wednesday.

Alabama-based Arlington Construction, which developed Tapestry Bocage and Tapestry at Long Farm, sold the complex to Passco Companies, a development and management firm out of California.

Tapestry at Long Farm comprises 12 buildings and 276 units. The complex is a part of the Long Farm Village development, which includes a shopping center at the corner of Airline Highway and Antioch Road and includes single-family homes, condominiums and townhouses.