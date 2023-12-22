Friday, December 22, 2023 InsiderReal Estate Sunrise at Siegen assisted living property sells for $29M By Holly Duchmann - December 22, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint The Sunrise at Siegen assisted living property has been sold to an Ohio-based investment group. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in