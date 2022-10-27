Stirling announces three new tenants for Hammond Square shopping center

Stirling Properties recently announced that the company has signed a trio of new tenants for its Hammond Square shopping center: Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery.

All three retailers are new entrants into the Hammond market, says Grady Brame, vice president for Stirling.

Buff City, which makes plant-based soaps and other body products, plans to open its store by the end of this year, and Crumbl is scheduled to go online in the first quarter of 2023. Marble Slab, the most recent to sign a lease, has not yet determined an opening date for its newest shop.

Stirling aims to make Hammond Square a shopping destination in the region, Brame says, and is working to secure additional retailers and restaurants for the location.