Spanish Town townhome project appears headed for approval

The chair of Spanish Town’s civic association says residents have not raised any major concerns about a proposed townhome project in the neighborhood.

The Historic Spanish Town Civic Association will consider throwing its support behind the project at its Feb. 16 meeting, which could help developer Steven Duplechain as he seeks formal city-parish approval.

“We’re excited that there’s going to be something done with that piece of property, versus just sitting there doing nothing,” says Jeff Gober, who chairs the association’s board.

He says no one has raised any major “red flags” with him. The concerns members have are the same as they would have with any new project, such as traffic flow and whether the appearance will fit the neighborhood’s character, he adds.

Daily Report was unable to speak with Duplechain in time for this report. According to a previous report, he bought the 1.75-acre property near Capitol Lake in 2018.

By March of 2019, he had considered multiple options for what might have been a 72-unit apartment complex.

“We’ve been scrubbing the project for challenges—engineering, political and community challenges,” Duplechain told Daily Report.

The current plans, according to the civic association, call for about 45 townhomes built in phases that will be for sale at $275-$300 per square foot. The development would consist of a three-story development near the lake and two-story development nearer to Lakeland Drive, the association says.

The project also may include 80-plus spaces of on-site parking, a small park area and landscaped promenade that would be open to the public, and a private clubhouse available for rentals.

Duplechain is working with architecture firm Baqué Huffman on the project. They previously worked together in Beauregard Town developing The Elias.