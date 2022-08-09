Spanish Town apartment complex sells for $1.1M to NOLA developer

A Spanish Town apartment complex on the corner of North Fifth Street and University Walk has sold for $1.1 million to the eponymously named 505 University Walk LLC, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The apartment complex has off-street parking and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Southdowns Village Redevelopment LLC was the seller of the property, whose registered agent is listed as Paul M. Hebert Jr., according to the LLC’s business filings on record with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The business filings for 505 University Walk list its registered agent as Anthony Marullo, a New Orleans-based real estate developer. Marullo also is chair of the Louisiana Housing Corporation board of directors.

Attempts to reach Marullo were not returned prior to this afternoon’s deadline.