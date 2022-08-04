South 15th Street apartment complex sells for $1M

Apartments on South 15th Street between Myrtle Walk Street and Terrace Avenue have sold for $1 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The sale transfers ownership of three lots in the Swart subdivision that contain a total of seven apartment units to the newly formed South 15th Street Apartments LLC.

Business filings for the newly formed multibuilding complex recorded with the Secretary of State’s Office list Buicker Kimble as the registered agent for the purchaser. The seller was KC Properties I LLC, whose registered agents are Kevan and Karen Cullins.