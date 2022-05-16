Sonic property at Government and 10th sells for $2.6M

The Sonic Drive-In at Government and 10th streets was sold to a California-based LLC for $2.6 million on Monday.

The property, at 1000 Government Street, is near the Interstate-110 on-ramp and was bought by 3369 Vinton Partners LLC, a Los Angeles-based company.

The seller was WJ Beauregard LLC, which reportedly bought the property that Sonic sits on in 2016 for $750,000 and developed the Sonic on a portion of the land.

WJ Beauregard was represented by Kent Walker.

Representatives for the buyer and seller could not be reached for comment by publication deadline.