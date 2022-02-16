Small home renovations can bring big profits 

Baton Rouge is home to a collection of historic neighborhoods, from the Garden District to Mid City, Highland Road to Southdowns. But as beautiful as the old homes there can be, with age comes outdated finishes, rooms that cease to function as well as they once did, and the inevitable need for renovations.

The good news is that all that extra work might just turn a profit after all is said and done, according to inRegister magazine.

According to Acadian House Design + Renovation owner Angela Poirrier, the quickest way to increase a home’s overall value is through a facelift. Think fast and simple changes. For example, paint, hardware updates, touching up finishes and other minor replacements are all tried-and-true facelifts that designers have been using for years.

When it comes to bigger things like countertops, Poirrier recommends doing your research and installing materials that are known for their timelessness and durability. Quartz counters, for example, have been popular for decades thanks to their ability to withstand daily wear and tear.

“You don’t have to worry about etching or staining,” Poirrier says. “The color you see is the color you get.”

Based on the Cost vs. Value survey in 2021, a minor kitchen remodel costing $24,951 reaped a 78.8% recoup of its cost.

If you are updating your house to sell, Poirrier recommends creating what she calls the “ideal living environment.” In the past, for example, Poirrier and her team created the illusion of an outdoor kitchen by simply placing two tabletops next to a freestanding grill.

“The key is to create zones,” she says. “It’s the little things—like creating a grill station if there’s no room for a full-blown outdoor kitchen—that can impress a buyer. If you’re looking for resale, you just want it to look nice. You want to be functional, and you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck.” Read the full story from inRegister.