Small businesses are changing their office plans, too 

While the real estate decisions of big companies get much of the attention, small business owners are also reassessing what they need in terms of an office. Some are finding more bang for their buck in suburban locations.

Others are scaling back on square footage, and still others are contemplating a move to going permanently remote. Experts say the time is ripe to reassess what a small business actually needs.

About 23% of U.S. office space is available, compared with 16% before the pandemic, according to global real estate advisor Avison Young.

“(Lower demand for commercial real estate) opens up an opportunity where I may be able to consider some change in my space because it’s either newer, it’s in a little bit better location,” says Alan Pontius, national director of the office and industrial division at commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap, which has a Baton Rouge presence. “And maybe I can get that at the same or even a better rate than I have been paying just because of what’s happened with the movement of rental rates. So it does open up some opportunity to consider new options.”

That’s true for Hunter Garnett, for example. When he started his law firm during the pandemic in December 2021, he signed a lease for 2,000 square feet of office space in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, because he thought it was important to set up shop close to the courthouse.

Garnett quickly realized that court appearances via Zoom were here to stay. He goes to court once every other week now, compared to two or three times a week before the pandemic when he worked at another law firm.

“I thought I’d be in the courthouse a lot and that I would grow fast and need more space,” he says. “And then I did grow fast, but I figured out pretty quickly that it was more economical to hire remote workers, so our need for physical space didn’t grow as fast as I expected.”

Garnett is looking for a smaller space—1,200 square feet or so—in suburban Huntsville, closer to where most of his clients live. He expects to pay $1.50 a foot for rent, including parking, $1 less than what he pays now.

