Six large subdivisions will go before Planning Commission in March

Six large subdivisions, including two deferred and three needing only commission approval, will go before the Baton Rouge Planning Commission in March.

Together, the six proposed subdivisions total about 1,500 lots across Baton Rouge.

• Atwater: The 284-acre development on River Road needs planning approval only and lies outside the flood zone. Charles Landry, Engquist Development attorney, says he is confident the development won’t impact traffic.

• Copper Oaks: This 208-lot development on Mickens Road also is not in the flood zone and requires only planning approval.

• Hammond Heights: This 54-lot development requires only planning approval, but a portion of its property is in the flood zone. The subdivision would probably be subject to the enhanced design requirements that are a part of the moratorium, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says.

• Belle Arbor: Belle Arbor was deferred from the January planning meeting. The subdivision near Central would contain 184 lots and is in the floodplain. It drew criticism regarding flooding, school overcrowding and traffic in early January and was deferred. But some community comments were incorrect, says Nick Fakouri, president of Tower Capital Corp., the local real estate investment firm developing the site, and he still has plans to speak with concerned neighbors in the next few weeks.

• Woodhill: Woodhill includes 194 lots and was deferred from the February agenda by Metro Council member Dwight Hudson, also due to opposition and concern from neighbors mostly over drainage and traffic, Holcomb says. Woodhill’s proposed developed area does have some portion of land in the flood zone, but it’s less than 25%, meaning it isn’t subject to moratorium guidelines.

• 760 @ Industriplex: This development would include 78 lots and isn’t in the flood zone. The subdivision will need both planning and Metro Council approval.

As for which subdivisions may pass or be deferred in March, the planning commission is still reviewing cases for their February meeting, Holcomb says, and hasn’t gone into much detail on March cases.