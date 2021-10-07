Site cleared for Amazon fulfillment center; nearby real estate activity picks up

Is Amazon already spurring economic development activity around the site of the former Cortana Mall?

At least one commercial property in the immediate vicinity of the planned 3.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center is under contract and is expected to close by the end of the year.

The deal is a direct result of the planned Amazon development, according to broker Will Chadwick with Elifin Realty.

“The interest was driven by Amazon, no question,” says Chadwick, who cannot disclose the buyer but says the property is near a vacant event center off Oak Villa Boulevard.

Chadwick also has a letter of intent on another nearby property.

“We’ve seen interest in the area continue to increase in recent months,” he says.

Since Amazon made its plans for the site official at an announcement in June, demolition of the former 1 million-square-foot mall has been completed, and the project’s overall completion date is still scheduled for Aug. 2022.

But visible construction on the $200 million facility, which will use robotics technology to sort small packages, is not yet underway.

The Lemoine Co. did the demolition for the project.

Conlan, a Georgia-based construction company that has developed Amazon facilities around the country, has been selected as the general contractor.