Single Louisiana women are winning in real estate

Louisiana is among the states with the highest shares of single women homeowners, Axios reports.

Sixty years ago, women couldn’t even get a credit card, let alone a mortgage, without a male cosigner. Now, the share of single women homeowners eclipses that of single men.

Solo women mortgage applicants made up 18% of the market in 2023—a share that’s slowly grown since it began being measured in 2021.

Across the US, some 13% of owner-occupied homes are owned by single women—as compared to 10.2% of homes owned by single men.

Delaware, Louisiana and Mississippi have the highest shares of single women homeowners. The only three states where single men own a larger share of homes compared to women are Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

