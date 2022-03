Houston retail developer and operator Fidelis has purchased Siegen Plaza, a 156,441-square-foot shopping center that is home to Target, Ross and more than a dozen other retailers on Siegen Lane, for an undisclosed price.

Fidelis purchased the property from Dallas-based TriGate Capital LLC, according to an announcement from professional services firm JLL Capital Markets, which marketed the property for TriGate.

The retail property, which is 94% leased, sits on 22.88 acres. See the announcement.