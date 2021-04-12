Monday, April 12, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Sherwood South Shopping Center sells for $7.3M By Stephanie Riegel - April 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print A Metairie-based investor has purchased the Sherwood South Shopping Center on the corner of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in