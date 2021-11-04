Serop’s Express on College Drive closes 

The College Drive location of Serop’s Express has closed, and owner Vasken Kaltakdijian is looking to lease the 2,600-square-foot building, according to Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.

Kaltakdjian decided to close the restaurant to better focus his resources on the brand’s other Baton Rouge-area locations, says Hebert, who is marketing the location, via email.

Hebert says the closure won’t affect any of the six other Serop’s and Serop’s Express restaurants.

The building is for lease, but Hebert says a sale is not off the table.