Self-storage facility planned in front of Tin Roof brewery

A Baton Rouge-based self-storage company plans to build a storage facility on the 2-acre lot in front of the Tin Roof brewery on Nicholson Drive.

James Jenkins III, construction project manager for ClimaStor, filed an application with the city-parish to have the lot rezoned from a mixture of current zonings—light commercial, heavy commercial, commercial alcohol beverage and light industrial use—to heavy commercial use only.

The application says the developer plans to build a self-storage facility on the property “to meet current market demands.” The property fronts Nicholson Drive, roughly 2 miles from LSU, and is also bordered by McClung and Wyoming streets.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor’s Office website lists Nicholson-Wampold LLC, whose manager is local developer Mike Wampold, as the property’s owner.

Representatives of Tin Roof Brewery did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.