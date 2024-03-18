See what’s on the Planning Commission agenda for tonight’s meeting

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission will consider rezoning property on Highland Road to develop a place of worship.

Madan Kundu, president of New Vrajadham Inc., is asking the commission to rezone the 1.07-acre property from single-family to limited residential. Sherrie Wilks owns the vacant property.

If approved by the Planning Commission and Metro Council, Kundu says development could begin in 2025.

Other items on the Planning Commission agenda include:

A request to rezone the former Front Yard Bikes location at 2560 Government St. from light commercial to restaurant. The property is owned by 2544 Government Street Owner LLC, whose officer is listed as developer Garrison Neill. Neill says no lease has been signed yet but that multiple groups have expressed interest in bringing a restaurant to the space. He says it would take roughly three months to renovate the space before moving in a tenant.

The Planning Commission will consider an application to rezone the property at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Road from single-family residential to medical use. Developer Bryant Voth applied for the rezoning. A sale is pending on the cleared 1.47-acre property.

The discussion on rezoning property at the intersection of River Road and L’Auberge Crossing Drive from rural to planned unit development as part of L’Auberge Casino’s concept plan has been deferred until next month’s planning commission meeting.

The application requests rezoning the property and increasing the number of residential and commercial land uses throughout the development.

Planning Commission Director Ryan Holcomb tells Daily Report that Stantec, the company that applied, requested a deferral in writing.

“I believe they just need a little more time to address some comments or work out some minor issues,” Holcomb says. “We anticipate that case moving forward next month at the planning commission.”

Andre Rodrigue with Stantec says the property owners requested the deferral for the following month.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall. See the full agenda.