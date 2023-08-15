See how much longer Baton Rouge-area homes are now staying on the market

The average length of time that area homes sit on the market has doubled from a year ago, according to the latest report by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

The days on market metric grew from 23 days in July 2022 to 56 days in July 2023 for the Greater Baton Rouge region, defined by GBRAR as Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

The month’s supply of inventory also grew nearly 60% last month to 3.3 months, which still leans toward sellers. A neutral or buyer’s market is said to be six months or more.

Here’s the full monthly report:

New listings decreased 16.4% to 1,065.

Pending sales decreased 20.5% to 731.

Closed sales decreased 18.6% to 849.

Median sales price stayed steady at $260,000.

Percentage of list price received decreased 0.9% to 98.1%.

Days on market until sale increased 100% to 56.

Inventory of homes for sale increased 15% to 2,488.

Months’ supply of inventory increased 57.1% to 3.3.

You can read more, including breakdowns for each of the three parishes, at GBRAR’s website here.