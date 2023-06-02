Sale pending for the TJ Ribs site on Siegen Lane

The sale of TJ Ribs’ location on Siegen Lane could close as early as today, confirms owner Burke Moran.

He says the restaurant has a six-month lease after the deal closes and that he is not aware of any plans to shut the location. But Moran was not able to share the identity of the buyer or confirm their long-term plans for the location.

Moran says his Montana-based company, Finally Restaurant Group, will continue to own and operate the original location on Acadian Thruway, which his father, Thomas “TJ” Moran, founded in 1988.

Moran says this isn’t the first offer he has received for the Siegen Lane property, but called the current proposal “too good to pass up.” After suffering a leg injury last year that left him unable to walk for five months, Moran says he has reassessed his approach to life, family and business, which played a part in his decision to sell the Siegen location.

“[My father] urged me to never forget the importance of doing one thing and doing that one thing very well,” he says. “I’ve now decided to make that one thing his iconic location on Acadian.”

Moran managed the TJ Ribs on Acadian for his father for several years before moving to Montana and establishing Finally Restaurant Group, which owns 12 other restaurants in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. He bought the TJ Ribs franchise from his father in 2008 and opened the Siegen location in 2009.

Ransom Pipes and Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate are brokering the deal on behalf of Moran.