Salad Station moving into Southfin Southern Poké spot on Corporate

The Salad Station will move into the Corporate Boulevard space being vacated by Southfin Southern Poké, which is closing today.

Scott Henderson, president and co-founder of The Salad Station, said he hopes to move his make-your-own-salad restaurant into the 1,650-square-foot space by this summer. The expansion marks the latest development in an aggressive growth strategy for the restaurant, which by the end of last year expanded into 14 new locations across four states.

Southfin Southern Poké owner Trey Williams learned about the restaurant’s expansion efforts and reached out to Henderson about striking a deal, says Mark Hebert, who handles leasing for the retail center at 7474 Corporate Boulevard. Southfin has another Baton Rouge location on Perkins Road, where several of the Corporate workers will move.

Hebert, who has worked with the strip center since it opened in 2000, says its best tenants have been service and light retail tenants with a grab-and-go atmosphere. He attributes the closure of Southfin, which pioneered the trendy poke concept in Baton Rouge, to an increasingly oversaturated market.

“Salad Station is a quick, in-and-out place,” says Hebert, who recently signed the business to a five-year lease.

The strip center has dealt with several closures in recent months. Late last year, Teatery Teahouse and Tapioca moved into the space formerly occupied by The Curtain Exchange. A few weeks ago, Lit Pizza announced it would occupy the former Smashburger location that closed in December. Also, Blink Boutique last week announced it was closing its strip center spot, though Hebert says he’s hoping to finalize another lease for the space by next month.

Overall, however, Hebert says there has been little turnover at the strip center, noting that the former Southfin location had only been two other concepts—a Quizno’s and a Popcorn Bistro—in the 18 years before Southfin moved in.

The Salad Station, which opened in 2012, has three existing Baton Rouge locations on Perkins Road, Coursey Boulevard and Laurel Street.