Charter school operator buys Runnels preschool property

The former Runnels preschool property on Jefferson Highway, which closed at the end of the 2020 school year, has been bought by Charter Schools USA for $1.1 million.

The Runnels School property on Harrells Ferry Road was bought in December 2020 by the Christian Life Foundation, represented by school founder Kelly Runnels’ brother, Gail Runnels.

Charter Schools USA applied for a permit to renovate the former preschool building in May. Charter Schools USA has another school in Baton Rouge, the South Baton Rouge Charter Academy, off Burbank Drive.

Runnels School founder Kelly Runnels was listed as the seller of the preschool property, and Jonathan Hage, founder, president and CEO of Charter Schools USA, was listed as the buyer.

A representative from Charter Schools USA could not be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.