Retail remains a real estate bright spot

While other commercial real estate sectors posted statistical declines last month, the Baton Rouge retail sector remains steady thanks to the continuing post-pandemic flight towards retail.

The dollar volume of retail commercial sales rose 2.17%, bringing the 12-month total dollar volume of sales to $144.9 million, according to the latest monthly commercial real estate report from Elifin Realty.

Deal velocity is also up by 2.26%, with the trailing 12-month sales count rising to 122 at the end of June, compared to 119 from the month prior.

Property values are picking up after several downward-trending months. The trailing 12-month average price per square foot was $236 last month, up 1.3%. Calls to Elifin’s Gabrielle Zia were not able to be returned prior to publication.

Local broker Jonathan Walker, with Maestri-Murrell, says the expansion of outparcel users has driven the post-pandemic flight towards retail spaces. Businesses such as car washes, coffee shops and quick-service restaurants are increasingly expanding their properties with a second drive-thru.

Most of the tracked high-profile retail developments in town—Towne Center, Hammond Aire Plaza as well as the Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane corridors—still have occupancy rates above 90%, he says.

“Real estate as a whole isn’t great right now,” Walker says. “The high cost of construction, interest rates and Insurance rates are hurting the sector as a whole. At least retail is one little bright spot for the sector.”

Big box spaces that were vacant before the pandemic have also been successfully filled with fitness and discount retail tenants, like Planet Fitness and TJMaxx.

“The Winn DIxie at Burbank and Lee (drives) has been a good example,” says Walker. “We saw eight to ten users file letters of intent on that property. If there’s any indication of a solid retail market that is it.”

See the full report by Elifin.