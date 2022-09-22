Retail center under construction on Staring Lane

A retail center with space to house five tennants is under construction on Staring Lane next to the Domino’s Pizza south of Perkins Road.

Construction is expected to be completed early next year, says Scott Ritter, principal of Ritter Maher Architects, the firm that designed the center. He was not aware yet of any tenants committed to lease space in the center, when reached by phone for this story.

The site was purchased in 2016 for $3.12 million by 1919 Staring Lane Property LLC, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Donald Jarreau Jr. is the company’s manager, and attorney David Woolridge Jr. is listed as the registered agent.