Residential development will replace Five Guys building in Towne Center

A two-building residential development, The Standard at Cedar Lodge, will replace a building housing Five Guys and Zea Rotisserie and Bar in Towne Center.

The 286-unit gated community, which is being developed by Creekstone Companies and Moody Rambin, will include two five-story buildings across more than 3 acres.

Five Guys will move into the former District Donuts location and Zea Rotisserie and Bar will move into the former Bonefish Grill location, both still in Towne Center. Renovations have begun on both of the new spaces.

The Five Guys and Zea building will be demolished before construction on the development begins. Construction is expected to take two years, but a start date has not been announced.

A representative for Creekstone Companies could not be reached by this afternoon’s deadline.