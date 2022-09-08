Republic Finance sells Towne Center location in lease-back agreement 

Louisiana Paradigm LLC has purchased the Republic Finance building and land located in the Towne Center development off Corporate Boulevard.

The 27,160-square-foot, two-story building was built in 2009. The sale was based on a long-term lease-back with Republic Finance. The initial lease term is 15 years with multiple extension options.

Republic Finance held the building through RFCRE LLC, which was the seller in the transaction.

Founded in 1952 in Baton Rouge, Republic Finance is a consumer loan provider with more than 45 locations in the Southeast.

Randy Herring and Mike Falgoust of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate LLC represented the buyers, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented the sellers. Further financial details of the sale were not available by publication deadline.