Rep Cap moving headquarters into Government Street property

Rep Cap, a Baton Rouge-based content marketing agency, has purchased the former Avo’s Food Mart on Government and plans to make the space its headquarters, the agency announced today.

Rep Cap CFO Jane Mitchell had her eye on the building for years and says that while it needs some work, it’s in a great location.

Rep Cap was designed as a remote-first firm, says Mary Ellen Slayter, founder and CEO, and the new building maintains that model while also serving as a home base.

“When renovations are complete, we’ll have a flexible mix of studio and office space to better accommodate our growing need for multimedia production services,” Slayter says. “Plus, I won’t have to battle everyone else for parking at French Truck.”

DNA Workshop and BUILD Commercial Construction will work on the 2,500-square-foot building’s renovation, which should be completed in about nine months. Rep Cap plans to move in around November.

Rep Cap, which worked out of a building on Main Street until the beginning of the pandemic, bought the building for $225,000 from Awak and Ripsme Kaltekechian, former owners of Avo’s. Elifin Realty represented Rep Cap in the purchase.