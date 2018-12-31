Renovated Corporate Boulevard office building sells for $4.9M

An office building on Corporate Boulevard sold for $4.9 million in a deal that closed today.

Baton Rouge-based Boulle’ Enterprises LLC and its manager Robert Dupre bought the eight-story building—some 60,000 square feet of office space at 5615 Corporate Boulevard—from Stonetrust Realty LLC.

Dupre plans to renovate the eighth floor, which is currently vacant and available for a new tenant, says Carmen Austin, a broker with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. The building is 72% occupied, with tenants like Stonetrust Commercial Insurance, CVS, Medical Resources and Guidance, Inc., and Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response.

Austin represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction, which was financed by Dennis Shill of First Bank and Trust.

Built in 1972, the office building underwent a major renovation in 2016 and was subsequently rebranded as the Stonetrust building in honor of its commercial insurance tenant.