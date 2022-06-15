Real Estate Report: Retail properties are on the rebound 

Retailers faced a dark time in 2020. A new virus no one quite understood was ravaging south Louisiana, and Gov. John Bel Edwards, following federal guidance, called for most businesses to close their storefronts.

Even after they were able to reopen, indoor customer capacity was limited for months. And with the future of the economy uncertain, some customers curtailed spending. Occupancy rates dropped to an eight-year low.

But government stimulus, along with cooperative lenders and landlords, saved the industry. Not only has the retail sector rebounded, it has exceeded expectations, and the 2021 resurgence has continued through the early months of this year, according to the annual Baton Rouge TRENDS real estate review.

New leases are being executed and shopping centers are trading hands again, fueled by lack of inventory, consumer confidence and favorable interest rates. Landlords are investing in properties and leases, with service-oriented businesses driving the rebound.

