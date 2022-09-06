ProSource sells its Baton Rouge headquarters for $3M

A 23,000-square-foot property on Plaza Americana Drive near the junction of Airline Highway and Interstate 12 has sold for $3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The building contains office space, a warehouse, showroom and more than 60 parking spaces.

Flooring company ProSource Wholesale is the occupant and seller of the property. According to Elfin Realty, which brokered the sale, ProSource plans to relocate to a larger facility.

Public records indicate the buyer as Gracie-AS LLC, whose registered agent is Stephen Broyles, according to filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.