Proposed Highland development rebrands as it seeks boundary changes

The planned Village at Magnolia Woods development proposed for Highland Road has been rebranded to Benton at Magnolia Woods as developers continue to tweak plans for the project.

Earlier this summer, the Planning Commission approved plans for the proposed community at the corner of Highland Road and Magnolia Wood Avenue, which would comprise 69 single-family residential homes, six townhouses and 21,650 square feet of commercial space. The project is approved for up to 78 homes.

Developers are now asking the Planning Commission to approve boundary changes for the project by removing a proposed connection to Kimbro Drive and adding a road connection to Magnolia Wood Avenue.

The rezoning, if approved by the Planning Commission in October, would require Metro Council approval.

Developer Ty Gose says they changed the name from Village at Magnolia Woods to Benton at Magnolia Woods as a reference to the Benton family who used to own the land.

Gose told Daily Report earlier this year that tenants for the development would include a coffee concept, breakfast restaurant, lunch restaurant, fitness gym and a soft goods retailer. A pocket park and community pond also are planned. Contractors started clearing the land for the development in June and Gose expects lot sales to begin in February.

The Magnolia Woods neighborhood was developed in the 1950s on land that was formerly part of Mount Hope Plantation, according to the neighborhood’s civic association website.