Controversy rises over proposed Citiplace hotel next to Bocage Lake

A proposal to build a 93-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel near the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Bocage Lake Drive faces opposition from nearby residents, who want their neighborhood to stay residential.

The project would require rezoning one of the last undeveloped tracts in the Citiplace planned unit development, which currently is zoned for condominiums.

Robert Barham, a former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and a resident of nearby Bocage Lake, says he bought his home with the understanding that the open land next door would remain residential.

“Residential is a whole different world from transient housing, and that’s what this hotel would be,” he says.

Barham says people who are only passing through for a few days won’t be as concerned about the quality of life in the area. The hotel will be “looming over Bocage Lake,” he adds.

The project’s rezoning application is on the agenda for Monday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, though it may be deferred for a month. The Metro Council also would have to approve the zoning change.

Barham hopes Laurie Adams, who represents the area on the council, will oppose the project. Adams did not respond to two emails to her Metro Council address and a phone message left at her council office seeking comment.

Developer Sam Sayania also could not be reached in time for this report. Planning Director Ryan Holcomb could not be reached this morning—East Baton Rouge Parish offices are closed today in observation of Juneteenth—but he noted the opposition in an interview Thursday.