Property sales: Greenwell Springs townhomes, Highland Road parcel, Tiger Bend gas station

The Discount Zone gas station and convenience store property, located at the intersection of Tiger Bend Road and OId Jefferson Highway, has been sold to a local entity for $1.1 million.