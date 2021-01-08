Property sales: Greenwell Springs townhomes, Highland Road parcel, Tiger Bend gas station

By
-
The Discount Zone gas station and convenience store property, located at the intersection of Tiger Bend Road and OId Jefferson Highway, has been sold to a local entity for $1.1 million.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.