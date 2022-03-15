Property rezoning opposed by neighborhood group goes before Metro Council

A property rezoning and comprehensive land use plan amendment that drew opposition from a neighboring civic association is going in front of the Metro Council at tomorrow’s zoning meeting.

At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Planning Commission denied the amendment and rezoning of the property at 1725 North Sherwood Forest Drive, which Gemini Holdings wants to turn into retail space.

The commission received a letter from the Forest Oak Windsor Place Civic Association opposing the moves, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says. The association’s concerns included Gemini Holdings’ disposal of trash at apartments the company owns on Stan Drive.

Archie Jones, CEO of Gemini Holdings says he has reached out to the association and plans to meet with the group.

The staff report from the commission also listed concerns over surrounding land use, which is mostly zoned residential, and possible FutureBR land use.

However, Council member Cleve Dunn Jr. plans to vote in favor of the two items and believes they will pass the Metro Council. The property is located in District 6, represented by Dunn.

There are plenty of other commercial entities on North Sherwood Forest Drive on both the same and opposite sides of the street as the property, he says, and he’s always looking to create economic development opportunities in Baton Rouge.

“Specifically in north Baton Rouge,” Dunn says, “we have issues with blight, jobs and access to resources, but then we have neighbors and neighborhoods that don’t want things to change. We have to bridge that gap and have a compromise that will create jobs. That comes with changing codes, ordinances, rezoning and bringing commercial entities closer to residents.”

