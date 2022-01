A Baton Rouge-based company bought property on Wooddale Boulevard for $1.1 million in a land deal filed Tuesday.

The property, located behind Volunteers of America and next to PODS Moving and Storage, includes a 19,600-square-foot building housing E.J. Welch, a flooring and installation company with branches across the country. E.J. Welch was previously T&L Distributing.

The buyer, Coopak LLC, was represented by David Alligood. The seller was Texas-based Warrior Creek Realty II LLC.