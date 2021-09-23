College Drive property deal will allow Jubilee Express to expand

Property next to Jubilee Express, a gas station and convenience store on the corner of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard, was sold for $1.25 million in a deal filed Thursday.

The seller was College Retail LLC, and the buyer was Baton Rouge-based AK & Company Investments LLC, owned by Jubilee Express owner Ahmad Kayed.

With the acquisition, Jubilee Express’ owners now have about 70,000 square feet of space to expand gas pumps and rebuild the facility, says Mark Hebert of Kurz and Hebert, who represented both sides in the deal. The space is big enough to build a development like a RaceTrac or Circle K, he says.

The property fronts College Drive and Corporate Boulevard and has access to Bankers Avenue. The corner needs to be redeveloped, Hebert says, and this acquisition will help.