Prices of the most and least expensive homes surging the fastest, Redfin reports

The median sale price of U.S. luxury homes jumped 25.8% year over year in the second quarter, while the median sale price of the country’s most affordable homes rose 18.7%, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

By comparison, prices of mid-priced and affordable homes grew just 16% and 13.2%, respectively. The report, which did not include a breakdown by state or metro, is based on an analysis that divided all U.S. residential properties into five price tiers—luxury, expensive, mid-priced, affordable and most affordable—based on Redfin estimates of the homes’ market values. Any “record” referenced in the report dates back to 2013.

Purchases of luxury homes, or homes in the $1 million and above range, in the U.S. surged 88.2% year over year in the second quarter, while purchases of the most affordable homes, those between $100,000 and $250,000, rose 56.8%. By comparison, purchases of homes in other price tiers increased between 30% and 45%. See the report.